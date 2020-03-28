UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,407,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.