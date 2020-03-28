UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of MasTec worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,085,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

