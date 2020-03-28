UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NYSE:SBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,083. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

