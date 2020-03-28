UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 142,839 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. 1,552,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,795. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -362.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,205,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.