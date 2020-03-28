UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 155,552 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Macerich worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 995,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $71,846.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,365 shares of company stock worth $1,749,180. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,438,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,419. The firm has a market cap of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.36%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.