UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 378,315 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,943 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 378,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

