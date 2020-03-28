UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 65,872 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 5,124,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.