UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Polaris Industries worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,007,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,461,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

