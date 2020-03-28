UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Middleby worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 575,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $57.93. 1,086,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

