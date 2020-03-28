UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

EMB traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 4,298,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,208. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

