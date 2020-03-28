UBS Group AG Acquires 1,334 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. 32,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $157.84.

