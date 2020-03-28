UBS Group AG Acquires 3,352 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of WPP worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WPP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in WPP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,399. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

