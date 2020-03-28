UBS Group AG Acquires 38,793 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in LGI Homes by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 451,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.