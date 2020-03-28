UBS Group AG Acquires 42,487 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,190,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 312,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,253. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

