UBS Group AG Acquires 68,793 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of ASGN worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

