UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of LivaNova worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 528,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

