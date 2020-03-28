UBS Group AG Buys 175,513 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of M.D.C. worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 745,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

