UBS Group AG Buys 235,134 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 347.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 3,600,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

