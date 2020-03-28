UBS Group AG Buys 29,601 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 822,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

