UBS Group AG Buys 62,054 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.58% of Callaway Golf worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,689. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

