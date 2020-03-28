UBS Group AG Has $10.95 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon National worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 5,094,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.