UBS Group AG Has $11.42 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.03% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKF traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 34,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

