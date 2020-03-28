UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,397. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.