UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.15% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 655,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,373. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.11%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

