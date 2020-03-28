UBS Group AG Purchases 11,977 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.54% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. 77,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.