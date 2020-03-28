UBS Group AG Purchases 33,517 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Helen of Troy worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $39,997,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.65. 191,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,539. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $198.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

