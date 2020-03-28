UBS Group AG Purchases 5,966 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,926,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 964,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 429,090 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,029. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

