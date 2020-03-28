UBS Group AG Purchases 76,095 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

HPP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. 2,305,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,904. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,010. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.