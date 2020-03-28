UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Carter’s worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $86,493,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 557,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

