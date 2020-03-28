UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,406 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 3,910,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

