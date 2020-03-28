UBS Group AG Sells 11,208 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of GDI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

