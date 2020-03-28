UBS Group AG Sells 40,354 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.05% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ECON traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,743. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

