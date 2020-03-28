UBS Group AG Sells 64,981 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.95% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 1,201,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

