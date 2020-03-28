UBS Group AG Sells 98,252 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,252 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 504,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

