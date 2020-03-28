UBS Group Trims Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Target Price to GBX 220

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404.27 ($5.32).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 193.80 ($2.55). 3,428,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.55. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $497.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

