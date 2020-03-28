Umpqua Holdings Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 2,654,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,059. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

