UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $9.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00016260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

