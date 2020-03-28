Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 27th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UONEK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 7.24% of Urban One worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

