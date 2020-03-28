ValuEngine Downgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.89.

Insmed stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.53. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

