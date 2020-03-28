ValuEngine Downgrades iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,705. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

