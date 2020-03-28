ValuEngine Downgrades iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,153,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,705. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit