ValuEngine Lowers Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ISTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,593. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,197.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,534 shares of company stock worth $319,331. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

