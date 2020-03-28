ValuEngine Lowers LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LRAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LRAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.64. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

