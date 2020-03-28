ValuEngine Upgrades Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) to Hold

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE BF.A traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,164. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

