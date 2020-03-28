ValuEngine Upgrades Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,711. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

