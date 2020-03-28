ValuEngine Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of HT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 751,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $206.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

