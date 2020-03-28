ValuEngine Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to “Buy”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Inogen stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 475,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,924. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Inogen has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

