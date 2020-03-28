ValuEngine Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a sell rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. 451,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,091. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

