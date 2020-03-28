ValuEngine Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a positive rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 3,589,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.