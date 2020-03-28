Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistry Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.83).

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 572 ($7.52). 1,967,034 shares of the company traded hands. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.58.

In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Insiders have purchased 3,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,727 over the last quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

