Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistry Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.83).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 572 ($7.52). 1,967,034 shares of the company traded hands. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.58.

In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Insiders have purchased 3,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,727 over the last quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.