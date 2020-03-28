Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 27th total of 291,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVE. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.60.

Shares of VIVE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 225,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

